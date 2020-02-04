FCC's Pai to release C-band plan; Intelsat, SES moving

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai plans to release his proposal for C-band monetization on Thursday, setting up an agency vote at the end of the month.
Pai is speaking at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation that day, and he has called for a public auction of the spectrum.
That runs counter to ideals preferred by the C-Band Alliance, led by Intelsat (I +22.2%) and SES (SGBAF -36.5%). And bills circulating in Congress would limit the payout that the spectrum holders would receive as the airwaves are monetized.