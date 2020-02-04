Barrick Gold's Bristow rips fund managers over new-found ESG focus

Barrick Gold (GOLD -2.6% ) CEO Mark Bristow lashes out at the fund management industry and what he calls a new-found refusal to invest in businesses that do not have satisfactory environmental, social and governance criteria.

"Even late capitalism's supposedly unvarnished practitioners have suddenly discovered the merits of a social conscience and are now saying they won't invest in a business that doesn't have a satisfactory ESG," Bristow said at a major mining event in Cape Town, South Africa, claiming he has long argued that "a good business also has to be a good citizen particularly in emerging countries."

Bristow said Randgold, the copper producer he founded and sold to Barrick in 2018, had long demonstrated the "critical" importance of investing and working to earn a social license to operate.

Bristow also said poverty was a bigger issue than climate change, as it was ludicrous that African countries were facing pressure to cut carbon emissions while producing a small percentage of the global total.