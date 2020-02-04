Nvidia launches Google Stadia competitor; shares +2.8%

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) GeForce Now cloud streaming service is now open to the public after months of closed beta.
GeForce Now competes with Google's (GOOG -3.4%)(GOOGL -3.4%) Stadia but doesn't offer a console in the cloud. GeForce uses game stores like Steam and Epic Games to support popular titles already owned by the user or that are free-to-play.
The streaming service has over 30 free-to-play titles, hundreds available for instant play, and thousands that can be manually downloaded for a single session of play.
The service has a free tier that limits gameplay to one hour at a time and could require waits for the more popular titles.
The $4.99/month plan includes a free 90-day trial, up to four hours of play per session, no waiting for a session, and the availability of GeForce RTX.
GeForce is now available on Windows, Mac, Nvidia Shield TV, and on most Android devices.
Nvidia shares are up 2.8% to $247.04.