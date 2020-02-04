Lithium stocks soar alongside Tesla on EV optimism

Livent (LTHM +15.8% ) lifts to its highest levels since May on heavy volume, as lithium industry stocks rise in tandem with the recent surge in electric vehicle maker Tesla and a strong move today from Chinese EV-maker Nio.

Livent spoke at length during its Q3 earnings call in November about the relationship between the development of the global EV market and demand for lithium hydroxide, and noted that it intended to prioritize the buildup of hydroxide inventory in Q4 to meet customer demand.