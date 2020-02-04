January brings strong inflows for U.S.-listed equity ETFs

U.S.-listed equity ETFs pulled in $20.6B of inflows and bond ETFs took in $17.7B in January, according to the State Street Global Advisors Flash Flows report.

January performance, though, was bisected by the coronavirus for sector ETF flows — at one point during the month, more than $8B flowed into sector ETFS, but by the end of the month $3B of outflows occurred since the intra-month peak.

Technology ETFs pulled in $1.7B of flows and consumer discretionary took in $1.2B.

Healthcare ETFs posted $388M of outflows last month.

Meanwhile, mortgage-backed ETFs saw $3B of inflows in January as investors sought to balance yield and risk levels in bond portfolios.

ESG ETFs took in $4B of inflows in January, pushing overall assets close to $30B.