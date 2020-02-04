Ichor Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+56.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188.95M (+33.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ICHR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.