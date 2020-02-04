Lennox International trickles lower after earnings

Lennox International (LII -0.4% ) trades slightly down after reaffirming prior guidance.

The company's guidance implies FY20 revenue of $3.95B to $4.1B vs. $3.99B and FY20 EPS of $11.30 to $11.90 vs. $11.58 consensus.

Lennox management's 2020 outlook: "We are well-positioned for a year of strong growth and profitability and reiterate guidance for 2020. With a strong balance sheet and cash generation, the company continues to invest in the business to drive performance, grow the dividend with earnings, and repurchase stock, with $400 million planned for 2020."

