Cognizant Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.23B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CTSH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.