Taubman Centers surges 11% amid takeover talks - Bloomberg

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) jumps 11% after Bloomberg reports that Taubman has held merger talks with Simon Property Group (SPG +3.1% ).

The two REITs have been in on-and-off talks since late last year, according to people familiar with the matter. The discussions have stalled recently amid market volatility and it's unclear when and if the talks will resume.

Retail bankruptcies and chain store closings are pressuring mall REITs to consolidate.

"A Simon Property Group combination with Taubman Centers would make sense, given the latter’s high-quality, well-located malls and the former’s ability to reinvest in them," said Bloomberg Intelligence REIT equity analyst Lindsay Dutch.

A deal for Taubman may come down to price, she said.

Simon had previously tried to acquire Taubman as well as shopping center REIT Macerich.