Petrobras says no hit to production from workers' strike

Petrobras (PBR +3.2% ) says a four-day-old strike has not yet affected production or jeopardized safety across its operations.

Unions say the strike, which began on Saturday, is in protest of layoffs at a loss-making fertilizer factory in the Paraná state closed by Petrobras, and they also say the company has failed to comply with a collective labor agreement.

The Federação Única dos Petroleiros group of unions say 14,750 workers are now on strike, or 80% of the total in the 12 states where the industrial action is taking place.