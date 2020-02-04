Flowers Foods Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $910.28M (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FLO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.