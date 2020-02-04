Twenty-First Century Fox Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-102.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.65B (-57.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FOXA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.