Goldman exec entangled in 1MDB gets barred from banking

The Federal Reserve Board is permanently barring Andrea Vella, Goldman Sachs (GS +1.8% ) former co-head of investment banking in Asia, from the banking industry for his role in the 1MDB scandal.

Vella had been on leave since late 2018.

Goldman arranged bond offerings in 2012 and 2013 for Malaysia's state-owned investment fund, 1MDB.

The consent order says that Vella failed to escalate Low Taek Joh's involvement in the bond offerings.

Low was a person of known concern to Goldman and his involvement indicated increased potential underwriting risks, the Fed said.