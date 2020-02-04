Nuance Communications Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $406.3M (-18.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NUAN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.