Bombardier in talks to sell business jet unit to Textron - WSJ

Textron (TXT +10% ) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF +9.7% ) shares are flying higher following a WSJ report that Textron is in talks to buy Bombardier's business jet unit.

The terms and structure the companies are discussing is not known, but a deal could yield billions that Bombardier could use to reduce some of its ~$9B of debt.

Bombardier's talks to sell its train unit to France's Alstom have been bogged down, and WSJ says the Canadian company is now holding parallel talks for the jet and train units as it seeks to ensure the sale of one of its major divisions ahead of a big debt payment next year.