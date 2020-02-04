Eagle Materials -5% after Q3 earnings miss

Eagle Materials (EXP -5.3% ) reported Q3 results below expectation, with revenue +5% Y/Y, EPS -323% Y/Y and Adj. EPS +22% Y/Y.

Company says Asset impairments of $224.3M related to the Oil and Gas Proppants business were the principal factor contributing to the net loss for the quarter.

Revenue by line of business: Heavy Materials $195.27M (+18.1% Y/Y); Light Materials $147.63M (-4% Y/Y); and Oil and Gas Proppants $7.35M (-47.9% Y/Y).

Cement sales volume was up 7% to 1.4M tons, with average net sales price +2% Y/Y to $110.09 per ton.

Paperboard sales volume was up 8%, and average net sales price was $460.65 per ton, down 11% Y/Y, primarily due to pricing provisions in long-term sales agreements.

Q3 Gross margin improved by 86 bps to 25%.

Adj. EBITDA was $118.72M (+6.4% Y/Y); and margin improved by 40 bps to 33.9%.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $126.26M, as of 31 December, 2019.

