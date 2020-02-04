Anglo American to decide on thermal coal assets this year, Cutifani says

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) will decide this year whether to sell its South African thermal coal business, CEO Mark Cutifani tells Reuters.

Anglo has received interest from potential buyers both inside and outside of South Africa, but the company will consult with government, communities and employees before announcing a decision, Cutifani says.

The company has no plans to exit its coking coal business but is looking at ways to reduce its carbon impact, he says, as coking coal's "use in steel is absolutely critical for its use in industry on a global basis, so it's a very different conversation than thermal coal."