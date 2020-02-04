FHFA considers opening up FHLB loans to nonbank firms - WSJ

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is considering opening up Federal Home Loan Banks lending to nonbank mortgage institutions and real estate trusts, the Wall Street Journal reports.

A review by the FHFA could start as early as this month.

The FHLB system's 11 regional cooperatives lend to their 6,800 member institutions made up of commercial lenders, thrifts, credit unions, and insurers.

The expansion is intended to fill a void created by commercial banks that have cut back on mortgage lending to all but the most credit-worthy borrowers.

Some observers question whether nonbanks like REITs, which aren't subject to the stringent rules of banking institutions, should be allowed access to taxpayer-subsidized funding.

