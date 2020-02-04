Tesla goes parabolic; Citron says even Musk might short here

The monster rally for Tesla (TSLA +16.6% ) is very likely about much more than just shorts getting squeezed into submission.

"There's been a huge rush of new investors buying at over $700 a share via Robinhood in the past day. On Monday, 12,000 Robinhood accounts bought it for the first time," reports CNBC's Michael Santoli on the small end of the investing world.

"This is no longer about the technology, it has become the new Wall St casino," says Andrew Left. He reminds of his pledge never to bet against Tesla again, but believes even Elon Musk would short here were he a fund manager.

On the larger end, there's also some drama. Santoli notes a broad trade in the market of institutional investors going long next-gen energy stocks and dumping fossil fuels plays. Could there be a tie-in to the huge sustainability pledges made by major players like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in 2020?

By the way, the new all-time high for Tesla is $940.13 after shares started the year around $418.