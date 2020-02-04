Stocks extend gains as virus fears recede

U.S. stocks continue to climb as investors consider the global economy is resilient enough to deal with the effects of the spreading coronavirus.

Nasdaq rises 2.0% , the S&P 500 and the Dow each gain 1.7% .

In tandem with the rising equity markets, bonds fall, pushing yields higher; the 10-year Treasury yield rises 8 basis points to 1.62%, its highest since Wednesday.

With the increased appetite for risk and OPEC meets to consider the virus's impact on demand, crude oil rises 0.5% to $50.35 per barrel.

Gold, meanwhile, falls 1.8% to $1,554.40 per ounce.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, information technology ( +2.6% ) and industrials ( +2.0% ) lead the drive up, while utilities ( -0.4% ) is the only sector on the decline.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 ends the session up 1.6% , the FTSE 100 +1.6% , the DAX +1.8% , CAC 40 +1.8% .