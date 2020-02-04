DOJ contacting app developers about Apple - Reuters

The U.S. Justice Department reached out to app developers as part of its Apple (AAPL +3% ) antitrust probe, according to Reuters sources.

Suren Ramasubbu, chief exec of the Mobicip app, says he was contacted in November by an investigator who asked about the app's interactions with Apple.

Mobicip, which allows parents to control what children can see on a device, was briefly removed from the App Store last year for not meeting Apple's requirements. Apple had recently launched its competing Screen Time app.

Apple said it was concerned about parental control apps using tech that gave developers access to sensitive data and required those developers to commit to not sharing data about children.