Echo Global Logistics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-48.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $520.44M (-10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ECHO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.