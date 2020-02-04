Visa set to sell Earthport's FX business

Visa (V +1.8% ) agrees to Earthport's FX subsidiary to Pollen Street Capital's Currency Holdings, saying the sale will accelerate the growth Earthport's wider core payment business.

Earthport FX, which provides spot and foreign exchange services to individuals and businesses, will be better positioned as a core part of the new owner, Visa said in a filing with the London Stock Exchange.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed later this year.

Visa acquired Earthport in May 2019.