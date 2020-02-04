Maxar finalizes deal for lunar robotic arm

Maxar Technologies (MAXR +3% ) has another NASA win under its belt, finalizing a deal to deliver the SAMPLR robotic arm for a lunar lander.

The Sample Acquisition, Morphology Filtering and Probing of Lunar Regolith arm will be built in Pasadena, Calif., at a contract value of $5M.

The arm will help explore our moon by acquiring samples and measuring geotechnical properties.

It's one of 12 externally developed payloads NASA chose as part of its Artemis lunar program, which intends to send the first woman and next man to the moon by 2024.