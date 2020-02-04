BMO Capital sees constraints for Peloton Interactive

BMO Capital Markets starts off coverage on Peloton Interactive (PTON +3% ) with a Market Perform rating.

Analyst Simeon Siegel says the firm is positive on Peloton's product, but sees constraints with the total addressable market and questions on the recent price cut.

"Given the strength of its following and dominant leadership position, we believe PTON could have raised prices for years for a constrained but devoted Connected Fitness community," he writes.

Siegel also notes the sequential Q4 drop in digital subscribers.

BMO's price target of $27 is 30X the EPS estimate. The average sell-side PT is $35.55.