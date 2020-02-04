JPMorgan still sees 10-year Treasury yield above 2% by end of 2020

JPMorgan Chase's head of U.S. rates strategy is sticking with his expectation that 10-year Treasury yields will exceed 2% by year-end as U.S. and global growth return to above-trend.

Alex Roever hasn't seen enough evidence on the economic impact of coronavirus to change his view; he sees 10-year yield at 2.05% and 30-year yield at 2.50% by the end of the year.

"There's not enough data based on previous episodes, such as SARS or the bird flue, to factor into a forecast in a significant way," he told Bloomberg News in an interview.

"The U.s. economy continues to perform pretty well for now," he said.

In recent trading, 10-year Treasury yield is up 8 basis points at 1.61%.

ETFs: IEF, IEI, GSY, VGIT, PST