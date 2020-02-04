Top Vision Fund U.S. exec exiting - FT

A top U.S. executive at SoftBank's (SFTBY +2.1% ) Vision Fund is exiting, expressing concerns about "issues," the Financial Times reports.

Michael Ronen tells the FT that he's been "negotiating the terms of my anticipated departure" for weeks.

The paper also says SoftBank is in talks over the future of Ron Fisher, one of the longest-serving lieutenants to Masayoshi Son, though the company says he's "not going anywhere."

Ronen was managing partner of the $100B fund's U.S. investment office, in charge of its U.S. investments (including Getaround, GM Cruise and Nuro).