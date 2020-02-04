Nevada casinos record big Super Bowl win

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports that casinos in the state won $18.8M on $154.7M in wagers for the Super Bowl.

The win percentage of 12.1% is the highest of the last ten years.

The total wager amount was up 6% from a year ago, a decent increase considering the rapid growth of sports betting options outside of Nevada.

Nevada operators: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM),Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR).