Sprint, Comcast roll out anti-robocall tech

Sprint (S +5.6%) and Comcast (CMCSA +3.4%) have launched anti-robocall technology for Sprint's mobile customers and Comcast' Xfinity Voice landline customers.
The companies have implemented the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited/Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information using ToKENs - "STIR/SHAKEN."
That allows for "signing" and verification of caller ID info, preventing manipulations and spoofing that are common now among robocallers.
Initial two-way authentication on calls began with a subset of customers in December and will roll out to all customers nationwide in coming months.
Sprint is also collaborating with would-be merger partner T-Mobile (TMUS +2%) on STIR/SHAKEN verification.