Sprint, Comcast roll out anti-robocall tech

Sprint (S +5.6% ) and Comcast (CMCSA +3.4% ) have launched anti-robocall technology for Sprint's mobile customers and Comcast' Xfinity Voice landline customers.

The companies have implemented the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited/Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information using ToKENs - "STIR/SHAKEN."

That allows for "signing" and verification of caller ID info, preventing manipulations and spoofing that are common now among robocallers.

Initial two-way authentication on calls began with a subset of customers in December and will roll out to all customers nationwide in coming months.