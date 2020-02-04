Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline wins in court

Canada's Federal Court of Appeal rules Prime Minister Trudeau's government adequately consulted with indigenous groups along the route of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, clearing some uncertainty from the project although the ruling almost certainly will be appealed to Canada's Supreme Court.

The court says the government held "reasonable and meaningful" consultations with indigenous groups as required by law.

The project, currently under construction, would nearly triple the pipeline's capacity to 890K bbl/day by Q3 2022.

Potentially relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNQ, CVE, ENB, CPG, BTE, ERF, TRP, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF