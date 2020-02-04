New York Times raising digital sub prices

A possible bellwether before Thursday earnings: The New York Times (NYT +3.3% ) is raising the price of its digital subscription for the first time.

It's hiking the price 13%, to $17 every four weeks from a previous $15.

The move is effective March 8 - just five days after Super Tuesday votes ramp up interest in the 2020 election cycle, as LightShed's Rich Greenfield notes.

The company's set to report earnings before the open on Thursday, with consensus expectations for EPS of $0.29 on revenues of $505.1M.