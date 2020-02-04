BMO Capital joins Nike bull camp

BMO Capital Markets initiates coverage on Nike (NKE +2.6% ) with an Outperform rating.

"We believe NKE’s size and budget/ability to spend proves a key, long-term competitive advantage for the company," writes analyst Simeon Siegel.

Siegel points to strength in the North American business and the proven results for the direct-to-consumer business, while the company's ability to outspend competitors is seen also giving it an advantage.

BMO's price target on Nike of $110 is 30X the EPS estimate. The upside scenario PT of $130 is based off if NKE can maintain strong HSD top-line growth and gain a larger upside to margin improvement amid the subtle shift to fixed costs.

Nike is pretty liked on Wall Street, with 27 out of the 35 firms with a rating in the bull camp.