GeoPark announces gas discovery in Chile

GeoPark (GPRK +4% ) says it made a gas field discovery in the Fell Block in Chile's Tierra del Fuego region, opening the potential for multiple development drilling opportunities.

GeoPark says it drilled and completed the Jauke Oeste 1 exploration well to a total depth of nearly 9,600 ft., and a production test in the Tobifera formation resulted in an average production rate of 4.4M cf/day of gas.

The company says additional production history is needed to determine stabilized flow rates of the well and the extent of the reservoir.

The Jauke Oeste gas field is located 1 km north of the Jauke gas field, which is producing 8.4M cf/day from two wells.