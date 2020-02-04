Helmerich & Payne sees 10% lower capex from oil producers this year

Helmerich & Payne (HP +3% ) moves higher after easily beating FQ14 earnings expectations even as revenues slid 17% Y/Y to $614M, as U.S. Land revenues fell 17.7% to $509M.

Q1 rig utilization slipped to 64% from 68% in the prior-year period, but average rig margin per day rose 8% to $10,418.

And HP says it increased its market share in U.S. land rigs to 24% from 22%, which it attributed to customer preference for its advanced drilling rigs.

HP maintains its estimate for gross capex of $275M-$300M for the full year.

The company anticipates customer spending in the oil patch will decline by ~10% in 2020 vs. 2019 levels, yet also expects a "modest" increase in rig activity in the current quarter, CFO Mark Smith said on today's earnings conference call.

HP says it plans to run an average of 196 rigs for the current quarter vs. 195 at the end of Q1.

