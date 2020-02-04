Gabelli out positive on GE following last week's Q4 results

General Electric (GE +2.9% ) shares snap a three-session losing streak as Gabelli analyst Justin Bergner reiterates his Buy rating, saying Q4 results confirmed the company's "positive trajectory," particularly in terms of both overall free cash flow and aviation free cash flow.

GE is assuming that Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX returns in the middle of this year, which "is not out of sync" with United Technologies' view of halved production, says Bergner, who recommends buying GE while the stock trades at a 35% discount to his unchanged 2021 private market value of $19/share.

GE's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Buy, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.