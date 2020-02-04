Oxford Lane plans offering new series of preferred shares

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) plans to offer its newly designated series 2027 term preferred shares in a public offering.

The offering price and other terms are to be determined by negotiations between the company and the underwriters.

Plans to grant additional shares of preferred stock via greenshoe option.

Intends to use proceeds for acquiring investments in the company’s investment objective and strategies, general working capital purposes and/or to redeem a portion of its outstanding 7.50% series 2023 term preferred shares.

As of Feb. 3, 2020, OXLC had ~$90.4M in aggregate principal value outstanding of its series 2023 term preferred shares.