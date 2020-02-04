Comparable sales sizzle at Chipotle

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales soared 13.4% in Q4 to soar past the consensus estimate for a gain 9.8%.

Comparable restaurant transactions were up 8.0% during the quarter.

Digital sales increased 78.3% during the quarter to account for 19.6% of all sales.

Restaurant-level margin was 19.2% of sales vs. 18.9% consensus.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates FY20 mid-single digit comparable restaurant sales growth. Chipotle expects to open 150 to 165 restaurants in 2020.

Shares of Chipotle are down 1.23% in AH trading to $875.00.

Previously: Chipotle Mexican Grill EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Feb. 4)