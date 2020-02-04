Disney +1.7% amid Q1 beat, 26.5M Disney Plus subs

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 1.7% postmarket after fiscal Q1 earnings that beat on top and bottom lines along with streaming numbers that kept soaring.

Disney Plus subscribers were 26.5M, well ahead of expectations that were closer to 20M. It also said ESPN Plus subscribers came to 6.6M, while Hulu overall rose 33% Y/Y to 30.4M (27.2M for subscription VOD only; 3.2M who subscribed to Live TV).

Revenues grew by more than a third, to $20.9B, while EPS fell 17% to $1.53 but easily cleared expectations (excluding some items affecting comparability).

Total segment operating income rose 9% to $4B.

Cash from continuing operations fell 22%, to $1.63B, and free cash flow fell 68%, to $292M.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $7.361B (up 24%); Parks, Experiences and Products, $7.4B (up 8%); Studio Entertainment, $3.764B (up 106%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, $3.987B (up 334%); Eliminations, -$1.65B (vs. year-ago -$184M).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

