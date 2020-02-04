Fiserv 2020 earnings guidance falls short of consensus

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) slides 3.8% in after-hours trading after guidance for 2020 adjusted EPS of $4.86-$5.02 trails the consensus of $5.11.

Sees internal revenue growth of 6%-8% for the year.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.13 comes in a penny shy of the consensus estimate and up from 96 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 GAAP revenue of $4.05B misses the average analyst estimate of $4.06B vs. $1.55B in the year-earlier period; the gain reflects the First Data acquisition completed on July 29, 2019.

Q4 adjusted operating margin increased 100 basis points in the quarter to 31.4%.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Fiserv EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 4)