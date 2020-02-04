Gold, gold miners slide as investors embrace risk

Gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) fell to their lowest finish in more than two weeks as rising stock prices and bond yields pushed interest away from the precious metal for a second straight day.

April Comex gold settled -1.7% to $1,555.50/oz. for the lowest most-active contract settlement since Jan. 16.

"The dramatic move in global equity markets, especially in the U.S. markets, clearly indicates there is lesser concern about coronavirus denting GDP and we have a lesser need for safe havens," says David Meger at High Ridge Futures.

Among today's notable precious metals movers: EGO -8.9%, NGD -5.4% , GFI -3.7% , HMY -3% , NEM -3% , AUY -2.5% , IAG -2.1% , KGC -1.8% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, SGDM, UGL, ASA, BAR, RING, DGP, GLDM, GLDI, GOAU, AAAU, OUNZ