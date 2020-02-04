Ford -10% after earnings miss, soft guidance

Ford (NYSE:F) falls sharply after setting 2020 EBIT guidance below expectations.

The automaker guides for 2020 EBIT of $5.6B to $6.6B vs. $7.4B consensus after recording an EBIT margin of just 1.2% in Q4.

"Financially, the company's 2019 performance was short of our original expectations, mostly because our operational execution – which we usually do very well – wasn't nearly good enough," explains CEO Jim Hackett.

Shares of Ford are down 9.58% in AH trading to $8.30.

