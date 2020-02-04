Match -8% after revenue, operating profit miss estimates

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) -8% reports mixed Q4 results that missed on revenue but beat on EPS. The company forecasts a downside Q1 with revenue of $545-555M (consensus: $562.2M) and adjusted EBITDA of $170-175M (consensus: $186.8M).

Q4 operating income totaled $180M, below the $181.3M consensus.

Total average subscribers were up 19% Y/Y to 9.8M versus the 8.61M consensus. International subscribers grew 30% to 5.1M compared to the 5.13M estimate. Tinder has nearly 5.9M subscribers versus 5.93M.

ARPU matched consensus at $0.59.

