Aflac Q4 beats, 2020 guidance in line

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) expects 2020 adjusted EPS of $4.32-$4.52, in line with the consensus estimate of $4.44.

Assumes 2019 weighted-average exchange rate of 109.07 yen to the dollar.

Sees buying back $1.3B-$1.7B of shares in 2020.

Declares Q1 dividend of 28 cents per share vs. prior dividend of 27 cents.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.03 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.02 and increased from $1.02 in the year-ago period.

Q4 total revenue of $5.60B beats the consensus estimate of $5.52B and rose 9.3% from $5.13B in the year-ago quarter.

Aflac Japan: In dollar terms, net premium income rose 2.1% to $3.2B in the quarter; net investment income, net of amortized hedge costs, increased 2.7% to $618M; total revenue of $3.8B rose 2.2%.

Aflac U.S.: Net premium income rose 1.1% to $1.4B; net investment income fell 1.6% to $180M; total revenue increased 1.6% to $1.6B.

Conference call on Feb. 5 at 9:00 AM ET.

