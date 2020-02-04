Snap -11.8% as Q4 revenues miss

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is down 11.8% after hours following its Q4 earnings, where it topped adjusted profit expectations but fell slightly short on revenues despite accelerating user growth.

Revenues grew nearly 44% to $560.9M, though analysts expected $561.9M. But EBITDA went positive, to $93M, and net loss improved by $49M, to a net income of -$241M.

Daily active users rose 17% Y/Y to 218M. The figure was up both sequentially and year-over-year in each of North America, Europe, and Rest of World, it says, and showed gains on each of the iOS and Android platforms.

Meanwhile, the Discover platform boasted a 35% increase in daily time spent, with daily time for those over 25 rising 60%. More than 50 of its shows reached a monthly audience of 10M viewers in the quarter.

Operating cash flow improved by $59M, to -$67M, and free cash flow improved by $73M, to -$76M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $450M-$470M (in line with consensus for $461.9M) and EBITDA of -$90M to -$70M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

