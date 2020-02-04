Stocks soar as investors bet on economic resilience

The S&P 500 and Dow climbed ~1.5% as investors bet that global growth would remain resilient despite the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Dow soared more than 500 points before settling for a ~400-point run to push the blue-chip index back into positive territory for the year after last week's losses, the S&P jumped 1.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.1% to a record close.

Stocks that have been hit by fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus rebounded: Apple +3.3%, Nvidia +2.8%, Micron +3.2%, American Airlines +5%, United Airlines +5.3%, Carnival +1.9%.

Information technology (+2.6%) led today's S&P sector standings despite a revenue miss from Alphabet (-2.6%), while the rate-sensitive utilities group (-1%) ended as the only loser, as bond yields rose.

Telsa was the most interesting stock of the day, soaring as much as 24% in a massive short squeeze but shares lost some steam into the close but still finishing up 13.7%.

In the U.S. Treasury market, the two-year yield climbed 6 bps to 1.41% and the 10-year yield jumped 8 bps to 1.60%.

Crude oil gave up strong intraday gains to fell deeper into bear market territory, as prices remained sluggish due to poor sentiment and weak expectations for oil demand; March WTI closed -1% to $49.61/bbl.