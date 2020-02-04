Prudential +2.2% after dividend boost, Q4 beat

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) gains 2.2% in after-hours trading after boosting its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.10 per share and Q4 adjusted operating EPS of $2.33 flies past the consensus estimate of $2.05 and declined from $2.44 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted book value per common share of $101.04 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $96.06 a year earlier.

Assets under management of $1.55T grew from $1.38T a year earlier.

PGIM adjusted operating income of $288M vs. $243M a year ago.

U.S. Businesses adjusted operating income in the quarter of $841M increased from $668M a year earlier.

U.S. Workplace Solutions, comprised of Retirement and Group Insurance, posted adjusted operating income of $342M vs. $249M a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 5 at 11:00 AM ET.

