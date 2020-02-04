Nike -2% after China update

Nike (NYSE:NKE) says approximately half of Nike-owned stores in China have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with corresponding dynamics across the partner stores.

The company says it's also operating with reduced hours and experiencing lower than planned retail traffic in stores that do remain open.

"In the short term, we expect the situation to have a material impact on our operations in Greater China. However, NIKE's brand and business momentum with the Chinese consumer remains strong, as reflected in the continued strength of our NIKE digital commerce business."

NKE -2.44% AH.

Source: Press Release