Avianca opens probe in wake of Airbus bribery settlement

Avianca Holdings (NYSE:AVH) has opened a probe into its business relationship with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) following the planemaker's record $4B bribery settlement reached last week with authorities in the U.S., U.K. and France.

The Colombian airliner said it retained a law firm to conduct an investigation into its relationship with Airbus, which was charged with making illicit payments to intermediaries to secure contracts for its planes and other products.

Avianca said it could take legal action if it was a victim of Airbus' alleged bribery schemes.