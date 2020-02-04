Markel Q4 earned premiums rise 9.7% Y/Y

Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) Q4 earned premiums of $1.35B rose 9.7% Y/Y from $1.23B a year earlier.

Q4 net investment income of $112.5M fell 1.8% Y/Y.

Q4 total operating revenue of $2.58B more than doubled from $1.04B a year ago.

Q4 total operating expenses of $1.83B declined 7.5% Y/Y.

Q4 comprehensive income to shareholders of $488.2M, or $36.26 per share, compares with a loss of $680.4M, or $53.88 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 consolidated combined ratio of 93% vs. 108% a year earlier.

Book value per common share of $802.59 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $653.85 a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 5 at 9:30 AM ET.

