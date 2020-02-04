Viavi marks record revenue, EPS in Q2

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) topped expectations on top and bottom lines with record performance in its fiscal Q2 earnings.

Net revenues edged up 2.2% to $313.7M, while non-GAAP EPS ticked up to $0.23 from $0.22 and operating margins rose 80 basis points to 21.6%, all records.

Revenue by segment: Network Enablement, $203M (up 3.8%); Service Enablement, $31.2M (up 10.6%); Optical Security and Performance Products, $79.5M (down 4.4%).

"Looking ahead, we expect 5G Wireless field deployment, starting in late calendar 2020, increased penetration of 3D Sensing applications in mobile devices, and fiber network densification to drive our business growth this calendar year," says CEO Oleg Khaykin.

For Q3, it's guiding to net revenue of $268M-$288M (vs. consensus for $276.8M), and EPS of $0.13-$0.15 (in line with consensus for $0.14).

Earnings call presentation

Press release